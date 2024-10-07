DP Gachagua Says Won’t Resign, Denies Corruption Allegations, Cites Late

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua came out with guns blazing over pending impeachment motion saying he will not resign.

He said he was elected by more than 7 million voters and by resigning it will be betrayal to them.

“I’ve no intention to resign, I’ll fight to the end. I am not resigning . This is a man elected by 7.2 million Kenyans. How dare you suggest to him that he can resign without public particiaption? I have no intention to resign from this job. I will fight until the end,” he said.

He addressed a press conference in his Karen residence on Monday October 7 night ahead of his impeachment in Parliament.

“I am innocent of all these charges. My apology to the president did not imply that I am guilty of these charges. I am not guilty in any way.”

He said President William Ruto has never complained that he had undermined him.

He argued his dairy farm earns him Sh1.5mn monthly and decried ‘political deceit’ and ‘malice’ in impeachment motion by MP Mwengi Mutuse.

He opposed the impeachment debate scheduled for Tuesday, describing motion as a fabrication and unfounded allegations.

Gachagua denied accusations of corruption and fraudulent property acquisition, stating that he would defend himself before the National Assembly.

He described the claims as “outrageous and baseless propaganda” intended to tarnish his reputation and remove him from office.

He specifically denied allegations that several properties mentioned in the impeachment motion were obtained through corrupt means, stating that the majority of the assets belonged to his late brother, James Nderitu Gachagua, who died in 2017 of pancreatic cancer.

“In his will, my late brother bequeathed his properties, assets, and cash. Among them were the Olive Garden Hotel, Vipingo Beach Resort, Queens Gate Apartment, and Langata Highrise Flats,” Gachagua stated. “Mutuse claims I acquired these properties after becoming deputy president in 2022, despite the fact that my brother died in 2017.”

Gachagua explained that his late brother had appointed him, Mwai Mathenge, and lawyer Njoroge as executors of his will.

He also stated that part of the funds in his account came from the sale of the Olive Garden Hotel, as specified in the will.

Gachagua also addressed the controversial mosquito net scandal, in which his son had been implicated. He said the matter was from eight years ago, long before he became the deputy president

He clarified that the company at the centre of the issue, Shobika Impex Limited, had appointed Crystal Kenya as their local agent to handle logistical tasks and monitor supplies at the ports of entry.

Gachagua emphasised that the tendering process was carried out by Shobika, not Crystal Kenya.

When the tender did not succeed, his son contacted the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to enquire about the status of the bid bond on behalf of Crystal Kenya.

The deputy president admitted that he personally contacted KEMSA after learning that Ksh. 500 million had been paid as a bid bond and was being held up. KEMSA informed him that the money had been seized by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) while the matter was being investigated.

In his concluding remarks, Gachagua stated that the EACC eventually closed the case and returned the bid bond.

The deputy president also criticised the recently completed public participation process, which sought Kenyans’ opinions on his proposed ouster.

He described the process as poorly executed and inaccessible to many citizens.

“The public participation was a shoddy exercise that most Kenyans couldn’t comprehend. The accusations were presented in highly legalistic language, making it difficult for people to make an informed decision. Additionally, my response wasn’t included in the materials provided to the public,” Gachagua said.

According to Gachagua, the Tuesday impeachment will be the most shameful act in House history, as legislators will attempt to remove a democratically elected leader based on fabrications.

The motion proceeded to public participation across the 47 counties after gaining support from 291 lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Gachagua is set to stand trial on Tuesday, where he has unveiled a legal team led by seasoned lawyer Paul Mwite to argue his case before MPs.