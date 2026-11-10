DP Kindiki urges UDA and ODM to stop infighting, focus on serving the people

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on UDA and ODM leaders to desist from attacking each other saying the focus should be delivery of projects and services to improve the lives of the people.

Prof. Kindiki said the two parties should avoid intense sibling rivalry as they are working together under the broad-based arrangement hence the need for peaceful and respectful engagements even in tough political contests.

“UDA and ODM are working together. I am asking you to keep the peace we have achieved through our working together. We should not fight each other, let us avoid supremacy contests, infighting because we are one team under the broad-based coalition,” DP said.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday afternoon when he inspected development projects in Msambweni Constituency, Kwale County.

“We are one team. We should respect each other. We should work together to serve the people and take the country forward,” he added.

The DP inspected the ongoing construction works at Mwaepe Fish Landing Site, White House Affordable Housing Project and flagged off Darigube Last Mile Electrification Project. He also engaged residents at White House centre in Diani and updated them on the billions of projects progressing in the constituency and county aimed at making their lives better.

Tracing how the broad-based came about and what it has achieved to date, the DP praised President William Ruto and late ODM leader Raila Odinga for their determination to bring the two parties together despite the fierce competition between them in the last elections.

“The President and Raila understood the importance of peace and unity for national development. Even if Raila is no longer with us, we will respect his wish and will continue working with ODM because we want a united nation focused on development,” he emphasized.

Ahead of the coming elections, Prof. Kindiki, also UDA Deputy Party Leader, urged for peaceful contests among members of the two parties in Kwale and the coastal region where the two outfits are set to challenge for political seats.

“I know politics is a competitive engagement but I’m requesting the members of the parties not to employ violence nor unnecessary vitriol that could disturb peace and unity in the area,” he reiterated.

Further, he said the focus is to ensure all Kenyans benefit from the extensive development agenda targeting national economic transformation without marginalization and discrimination.

He urged the leaders not to provide space to be exploited by those keen to distract them and ensure the agenda fails.

“The President is being fought for ordering equal development even to those who have suffered discrimination for years. For this determination, he is fiercely fought by the proponents of tribalism, division and insults,” he stated.

In furtherance of the development-for-all, the government is investing in projects costing 14 billion shillings under the affordable housing, modern markets and hostels in Kwale County which includes White House affordable project and Diani Modern Market. The Shimoni fish landing site in the county that costed 2.7 billion shillings has also been completed.

In attendance were Youth Affairs, Sports and Creative Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Senator Raphael Chimera, MPs Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Mangale Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), Tandaza Kassim (Matuga), Gonzi Rai (Kinango), John Bwire (Taveta), MCAs, other leaders among others.