DP Kithure Kindiki Chairs First Cabinet Meeting

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki chaired his first Cabinet Committee meeting today, a day after being officially named the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy party leader.

Kindiki, who was sworn in as Deputy President on November 1 following the removal of Rigathi Gachagua, hosted the meeting at his official residence in Karen.

In a post on social media, Kindiki shared, “Chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Governance, Social Sector and Public Administration at the official Karen Residence.”

His designation as UDA’s deputy party leader was confirmed during a UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire announced the decision.

“The National Executive Committee notes: By virtue of resolutions from the National Assembly and Senate and under Articles 75 (3) and 145 (7) of the Constitution, as well as Article 8.2.19 of the UDA Constitution, Rigathi Gachagua is unable to perform the duties of Deputy Party Leader and has ceased to hold the position,” Mbarire stated.

Kindiki expressed his gratitude for the new role, pledging to support President William Ruto and help achieve the UDA’s goals for Kenyans. He emphasized the need for unity and committed to working towards the party’s vision.

“The last few weeks have been momentous,” Kindiki remarked, “and I am thankful to the party and Almighty God for the privilege of serving as Deputy Party Leader. I look forward to helping the President and the party serve our people.”