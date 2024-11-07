DP Kindiki Lists Achievements During Tenure As Interior CS

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, formerly Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary, shared achievements from his two-year term in enhancing security in high-risk areas like Lamu and North Eastern Kenya.

During his tenure, Kindiki emphasized the role of collaboration among Kenya’s security forces in tackling terrorism and banditry.

“Since October 2022, it has been my honor to lead efforts to secure our nation. From addressing terror threats in North Eastern Kenya to dismantling bandit strongholds in the Northern Rift Valley, our goal was clear: to make Kenya safer for all,” Kindiki stated.

Kindiki acknowledged that, upon taking office, communities in parts of Kenya were facing extreme insecurity due to terror attacks and bandit violence.

His tenure focused on coordinating multi-agency security operations to restore stability in these regions. He praised the commitment of elite police units who worked tirelessly to protect Kenyan lives.

“The dedicated efforts of our police forces have resulted in victories against dangerous terrorists who would have otherwise harmed Kenyans,” he noted.

Kindiki also recognized the sacrifices made by security officers, honoring those who lost their lives while on duty.

In February 2023, police-led operations targeted bandit networks in counties like Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, and Turkana, leading to the reopening of schools and public facilities in areas previously marked by violence.

“The infrastructure that had sustained banditry for over four decades has been dismantled,” he affirmed.

Also Read: Kindiki Sworn in as Kenya’s Third Deputy President

Under his leadership, the Police Equipment Modernisation Programme (PEMP) improved security forces’ access to advanced tools for fighting organized crime.

Kindiki highlighted improvements in passport processing, saying his administration reduced the backlog of 724,000 applications and cut down waiting times from over a year to just seven days.

He also noted that the immigration department had become more efficient following efforts to combat corruption and dismantle cartels that had harassed passport applicants.

“The corruption rings have been broken, with 17 immigration officers and accomplices facing prosecution,” he announced.