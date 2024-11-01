Kindiki Sworn in as Kenya’s Third Deputy President

Professor Kithure Kindiki has officially taken the oath as Kenya’s third Deputy President under the new Constitution.

His swearing-in took place on Friday after the removal of orders that had postponed the ceremony for nearly two weeks.

“I, Kithure Kindiki, do swear that I will always truly and diligently serve the people of Kenya and the Republic of Kenya in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, that I will diligently discharge my duties and perform my functions in the said office to the best of my judgment, that I will at all times when so required faithfully and truly give my council and advise to the President of the Republic of Kenya, that I will do justice to all without fear, favour, affection or ill will and that I will not directly or indirectly reveal such matters as shall come to my knowledge in the discharge of my dyes and committed to my secrecy, so help me God,” Kindiki took the oath.

Amid enthusiastic cheers, Kindiki stepped forward to take his oath of office. He succeeds former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

Prior to his nomination by President William Ruto, Kindiki held the role of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration and was later confirmed by the National Assembly.

A three-judge High Court panel lifted the orders on Thursday that had delayed his swearing-in. Arriving at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 10 a.m., Kindiki was accompanied by his wife, Dr Joyce Kindiki, for the ceremony.

Before heading to the swearing-in venue, Professor Kithure Kindiki made a stop at his former office at Harambee House, where he was greeted by senior staff, including Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. Together, they proceeded to the KICC for the ceremony.