DPP approves murder charges against six including Central OCS Talaam over killing of teacher Albert Ojwang

The Director of Public Prosecutions approved murder charges against six people in connection with the killing of teacher Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang was killed while in custody at the Central police cells on June 7, 2025 after his arrest in Homabay County.

DPP Mulele Ingonga said upon receipt of the probe file, he immediately constituted a team of senior prosecutors to undertake a comprehensive review of the file.

He later approved murder charges against Central Officer Commanding Station Samson Talaam, police officers, James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani and civilians John Ngige, Brian Njue, and Gin Abwao.

Ingonga said he had directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Ojwang.

The suspects were arraigned before the Kibera High court on June 23 and denied the murder charges. The charge sheet read that the six on the night of the 7th June and day of 8th June 2025, between 9.30 pm to 2.00 am at Central Police Station within Nairobi County, jointly with others, not before the court, murdered Ojwang.

They denied the charges.

The death of Ojwang has caused a huge public uproar and forced Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat to step aside from his duties pending investigations.

IPOA chairman Isaak Hassan said that a total of 22 police officers including the Central Police Station Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS), inspector Samuel Ng’ang’a have recorded statements, with two of them including Talaam, and constable Mukhwana having been arraigned.

Similarly, Hassan said, civilians Kelvin Mutisya Mutava who allegedly interfered with the CCTV footage and three others namely Brian Mwaniki Njue, Collins Karani, and Gin Ammitou, who were inmates at the Central Police Station on the material day, were presented in various courts.

They are detained for 14 days pending an investigation.

Further, the seized DVR footage from Central Police Station and biological samples supplied to the Government Chemist are currently under analysis.

The grilling of Lagat marked the first time a senior police officer is being investigated by the authority since its formation in 2012.

Lagat is the one who had complained to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on June 4 about posts that had been made on X on his reputation prompting the investigations.

Ojwang was picked from his Homabay home and brought to Nairobi where he was killed while in cells.

Lagat had on Monday stepped aside following pressure over the death of Ojwang pending investigations.

He said he was sorry for the death of Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr.

Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations.”

“The functions of the office will henceforth be performed by my deputy until completion of the investigations.”

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident. I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” he said in a statement.