DPP Orders Probe Into Illegal Discharge of Anne Njoroge’s Sh17 Billion Oil, Her Detention

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has ordered investigations into the illegal discharge of fuel belonging to Anne Njeri Njoroge.

In a letter dated November 23, Mr Ingonga directed DCI director Amin Mohamed to probe the discharge of the Sh17 billion diesel from Messrs Haigui by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Pipeline Company and Galana Energies.

Further, the DPP also ordered an enquiry into the illegal detention of Ms Njoroge between November 9 and 13 by DCI officers.

The businesswoman who has claimed ownership of the multi-billion shilling diesel has told the DPP that she sought audience with Galana Energies as she is not a registered importer with the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a complaint to the DPP, Ms Njoroge through David Chumo Advocates says she was looking to market the oil through Galana Energies, one of the three companies picked to supply fuel to other oil marketers through the Government-to-Government oil deal.

When she met with executives from Galana, Chumo says that his client furnished them with the documents of the consignment.

On November 4, he says, his client received word that the consignment was being discharged at Kipevu Terminal without her approval. She reported the matter at Kenya Port Police. An OB report number OB: 21/04/11/23 was issued.

On November 8, Ms Njoroge on the advise of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi held a meeting with Energy CS Davis Chirchir who informed her that the oil indeed belonged to Galana Energies.

The next day, she was once again advised by Sudi to seek audience with DCI Amin. Here she was asked to record a statement.

It was after recording the statement that she was handed over to two unknown individuals who threatened her life for three days.

The duo then abandoned her in Embakasi on November 13.