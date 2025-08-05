DPP secures extradition of Ugandan woman to face drug-related charges in Kenya

A Nairobi court granted an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to detain an Ugandan woman extradited to Kenya over suspected drug trafficking offences.

Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi, presiding over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law courts, approved the DPP’s request to hold Hellen Ikareut in custody pending the completion of investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Prosecuting Counsel John Tago told court officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit intercepted a suspicious shipment on May 18, 2023, at the DHL cargo shed at JKIA.

The consignment, reportedly sent by Ikareut from Kitengela, a Nairobi suburb, was destined for Chris Kagawa Manana Godaibiya in Bahrain.

It contained 25 shower curtains concealing a greenish plant material, which upon verification, tested positive for narcotic substances.

Following the discovery, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit seized the parcel as evidence. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had fled to Uganda shortly after the shipment, prompting the DPP to seek assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for her extradition.

Ikareut was apprehended at the immigration area of Terminal IE at JKIA upon arrival from Uganda and was formally rearrested.

Gichobi ordered that the suspect be held at Embakasi Police Station for three working days to facilitate the weighing and analysis of the suspected narcotics by a government chemist, in her presence.

The court also directed that statements from key witnesses be recorded during this period.

The matter is scheduled for mention on August 11 for further directions.