Drake and Central Cee drop new track after Wireless tease

Drake has dropped a new single with UK rapper Central Cee ahead of a three-night run of shows in Manchester.

The song – Which One – was revealed during an episode of the Canadian’s Iceman stream, broadcast on Thursday, which was filmed around the city.

It features scenes of the rapper running from a pursuer in a Pinocchio mask – a symbol fans interpreted as “lies” following Drake around.

Which One is the second collaboration between the Hotline Bling star and Central Cee, who released his first album at the start of this year.

The artists previously came together in the booth back in 2023 for the song On the Radar Freestyle.

Drake teased his latest during the second of his three headline slots at London’s Wireless festival.

He brought Central Cee on-stage during his performance, and told the crowd:

“I’m so proud of this guy.

“He’s going around the world, killing it, shutting down every show, record after record.”

Drake also praised other UK rappers during his takeover of the festival.

“Nobody can out-rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level,” he told fans.

Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar captivated music fans last year, and any new release from either rapper is scoured for references to the other.

Earlier this month, Drake released What Did I Miss? which addressed the beef, questioning the loyalty of friends choosing to hang around with his rivals. y

Fans speculated he was referring to NBA player LeBron James and fellow Toronto singer The Weeknd.

The song debuted at number two on the US Billboard 100 chart, and Drake expressed frustration at being kept off the top spot by Alex Warren’s hit Ordinary.

“I’m taking that soon don’t worry, one song or another,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Iceman will be Drake’s 9th studio album and his first solo release since 2023’s For All Of The Dogs, which went to number one in the charts.

“I’m working on my album, we got a lot to talk about,” he told the crowd at his Birmingham concert this week, part of his first UK tour in 6 years.

In February, he released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which features the viral hit ‘Nokia’.

Drake is one of the most-streamed artists in the world and is currently tied with Michael Jackson as the male solo artist with most number one songs (13) in Billboard Hot 100 history.

By BBC News