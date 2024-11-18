Drake Debuts New Haircut After Pigtail Backlash

Drake has revealed a fresh haircut, moving on from his controversial pigtails that sparked online criticism and claims of a “midlife crisis.”

The 38-year-old rapper, known for hits like One Dance and God’s Plan, shared his new look on Instagram Saturday. In the post, Drake posed with a serious expression and duck lips, showing off his clean-cut hairstyle.

Fans quickly reacted on social media. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too damn long!” Another said, “I’m glad he cut his hair. Now I don’t have to curse my timeline with the possibility of pig-tailed Drake anymore.”

Some users joked about the timing of his haircut. “Lmfaoo he cut his hair after drama like a female do,” one person wrote, referencing Drake’s rumored feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The change comes weeks after Drake faced widespread trolling for sharing a selfie in October featuring sleek pigtails secured with blue bubble barrettes. While the rapper didn’t caption the photo, fans were vocal.

“Drake going through his midlife crisis… what the hell possessed him to put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips?” one person commented. Others noted his age, with one post saying, “EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY-EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad.”

Drake previously wore a similar style in 2023 to promote his album For All The Dogs, featuring colorful clips in his hair. His last short haircut dates back to early 2022.