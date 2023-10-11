Drake Becomes The First Rapper To Hit 80 Million Spotify Listeners

Drake’s latest album, “For All The Dogs,” has made a significant impact since its weekend release, earning the rapper a strong position atop the Billboard 200 charts.

The album is anticipated to debut at number one with sales figures that are over four times higher than its closest competition.

If these projected sales figures hold, the album will secure the fourth-highest debut for a project in 2023, following behind releases from Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” and Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA.”

In addition to dominating album charts, Drake is poised to conquer the Hot 100 with his latest release. Expectations suggest that he will claim much of the top 20 and a significant portion of the top 10 positions on the Hot 100 chart.

Notably, two tracks from the album, “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole and “IDGAF” with Yeat, are currently competing to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart.

This anticipated commercial success has resulted in a substantial increase in Spotify listeners for the artist. Drake has become the first rapper to attain over 80 million monthly listeners on the platform, securing his position as the third most-listened-to artist globally, with Taylor Swift and The Weeknd taking the top two spots.

Notably, Joe Budden had a reaction to “For All The Dogs” that sparked a feud with Drake. In response to Budden’s criticism, Drake fired back at him in an Instagram post over the weekend, highlighting Budden’s career transition and lack of success in rap.

This prompted numerous fellow celebrities, including Kai Cenat, Stephen A. Smith, and Joe Budden’s former co-host Mal, to come to Drake’s defense.

However, one notable individual, Azealia Banks, did not mince words in her criticism of Drake. She challenged his right to critique others’ success in rap, sparking further discussion on the matter.

