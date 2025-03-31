Drama as bees disrupt rescue efforts at Machakos accident scene

There was drama when a swarm of bees on Sunday March 30 disrupted rescue efforts by Good Samaritans and firefighters at an accident scene along the Kathiani-Machakos road.

Witnesses said the bees ran riot indiscriminately attacking residents who had rushed to the scene to rescue passengers after a 14-seater van overturned at the Kwa Kakonzi corner, near Iveti hills, in Machakos.

Firefighters from Machakos County called to the scene had to use hose pipe water to spray and scatter the insects — and allow rescuers to access the wreckage.

Witnesses said rescue efforts were temporarily hampered by the bees, but no serious injuries were reported.

This is after the vehicle veered off the road at the sharp corner section, then hit a tree and overturned trapping passengers on board.

It was then locals and firefighters dashed to the scene to rescue them only to be stung by the bees.

The passengers sustained only minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

Police suspect the insects were disturbed prompting their moves.