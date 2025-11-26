Drama as Governor Natembeya’s security is withdrawn

Authorities have withdrawn the official security detail of Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya.

Natembeya said that security officers manning his home and the guards attached to him were withdrawn on Wednesday, 12:00 am.

There was however no explanation offered to him over the developments.

The governor is entitled to security who are supposed to accompany him and guard his homes.

There was no immediate comment from the police. National Police Spokesman Michael Muchiri said he was in Morocco for an official duty.

The developments follow attacks on the governor on Saturday, November 22, after armed goons ambushed him at Chwele Ward in Kabuchai, Bungoma County while he was on a campaign trail.

Several cars were destroyed in the drama with gunshots renting the air. Police also intervened using teargas canisters to disperse the governor and his supporters.

The said goons also attacked Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga’s residence.

Viral images and video showed Natembeya’s vehicles destroyed, with the county boss alleging that he was shot at several times after the goons stormed the rally.

He would then link the chaos to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, his political rival.

Wetangula denied the claims and urged for probe into the same.

Natembeya slammed Wetangula, accusing him of using government machinery to settle political scores.

“Sending goons to come and destroy the home of a member of the National Assembly…because they have a different political opinion is primitive,” he said.

Some Trans Nzoia leaders believe the withdrawal of the security is linked to the ongoing political contest in the western region and the pending mini polls in the area on November 27.

Natembeya’s allies condemned the move, calling it a calculated attempt to intimidate him ahead of political events in the region.

Civil society voices also raised concerns, noting that executive security is guaranteed under law for governors as state officers.