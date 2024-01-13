Drama as MP Salasya Assaults Politician at Funeral (Video)

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was at the centre of yet another controversy after he physically assaulted a fellow politician.

The legislator was on Friday invited to address mourners during which a disagreement ensued.

“First and foremost, let me send my condolences to the family. I remember the family would always make me feel welcome every time I visited them. That’s the reason why I decided to come and console the family today. We pray that God will continue resting his soul in eternal peace. Thank you,” Salasya said.

As Salasya wrapped up his speech, a colleague sought a chance to address mourners, agitating him.

The lawmaker demanded that his colleague takes a seat and wait his turn.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya in yet another brawl at a funeral in Kakamega pic.twitter.com/qdDhvfq2Cl — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) January 13, 2024

But the local politician did not oblige. It is then that Salasya pounced on him and slapped him.

“Tell this person to go sit down,” he said.

“I have told you to sit down, I’m repeating it, go sit down.”

The local politician was then whisked away by Salasya’s bodyguards.

The video clip that his since gone viral attracted the attention of Kenyans online.

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale said: “Our leaders have gone mad. From an MP shooting a DJ to another one shooting a man dead, to others pitting rival goons against each other and now to this! Kenyan voters must seriously retrospect.”

In November last year, Salasya was attacked by goons after addressing the state of the sugar industry.

Sometime in May, he was in a physical confrontation with MCAs after they blocked him from addressing the crowd during former MCA Stephen Maloba’s funeral in Khwisero.