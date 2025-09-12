Drama at Kisii funeral as MPs Kibagendi, Nyakundi fight 

There was drama at a funeral event in Sensi Ward, Kisii County, when Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi and his Kitutu Chache North counterpart Japheth Nyakundi physically fought due to political differences.

The two belong to two different political factions. Kibagendi supports former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi while Nyakundi roots for President William Ruto.

The funeral of Salome Ongwae, stepmother to former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, turned chaotic as the two MPs in rival political camps went physical on stage.

A video shared showed trouble started when Kibagendi, who had been given the microphone to speak, verbally attacked Ruto, accusing him of being a liar.

“We were hoodwinked as a community and as a nation to elect a President who is a liar,” Kibagendi said as Nyakundi intercepted and grabbed the mic from him.

Nyakundi, the area MP, then attempted to chase Kibagendi from the dais, sparking the altercation and subsequent fight.

Police and security aides to VIPs had a rough time containing the situation.

MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Dorice Donya (Kisii Woman Rep), together with Senators Richard Onyanka (Kisii) and Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira), were among the leaders who attended.

Kibagendi later left the event and was followed by a number of mourners present.

The developments are an indication of political events ahead as factions fight for their candidates.