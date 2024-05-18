Drew Bledsoe Siblings: Living in the Shadow of a Legend

Drew Bledsoe, born on February 14, 1972, is a former NFL quarterback who played for 14 seasons, notably with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.

He was the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft and led the Patriots to multiple playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl appearance in 1997.

Bledsoe’s career saw significant moments, like the hit by Mo Lewis in 2001 that led to Tom Brady taking over as the Patriots’ quarterback.

He retired in 2007, leaving a legacy in NFL history with impressive passing statistics.

Siblings

Drew had one younger brother, Adam Bledsoe.

Not much is publicly known about Adam, as he has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to his famous NFL quarterback brother.

College career

Bledsoe spent his college years at Washington State University in Pullman.

He gained the starting quarterback position towards the end of the 1990 season as a true freshman.

Bledsoe’s college career was marked by impressive performances, including winning the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year award as a junior.

He was later selected first overall in the 1993 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

NFL career

Bledsoe had a distinguished NFL career spanning 14 seasons, primarily with the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

He was the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft by the Patriots.

Bledsoe’s tenure with the Patriots saw significant success, including leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

Despite being replaced by Tom Brady due to injury in 2001, Bledsoe continued to excel with the Bills and Cowboys, earning Pro Bowl selections and contributing significantly to his teams.

Drafted 1st overall by the Patriots in 1993, Bledsoe immediately became the starting QB and led the team to the playoffs in 1994 and 1996.

He guided the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXI in 1996, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers. Bledsoe made the Pro Bowl in 1994, 1996 and 1997.

Bledsoe suffered a serious injury in 2001 when hit by Jets linebacker Mo Lewis, leading to Tom Brady taking over as starting QB.

Bledsoe signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2002 and made the Pro Bowl in 2002 after throwing for over 4,400 yards and 24 TDs.

He led the Bills to the playoffs in 2020.

In 2005, Bledsoe signed with the Cowboys as a backup to Tony Romo.

He took over as starter when Romo was injured in 2006 and led the team to the playoffs.

Bledsoe retired after the 2006 season with impressive career stats, including over 44,000 passing yards and 251 touchdowns.

He was known for his strong arm, toughness, and leadership on the field.

Despite not winning a Super Bowl, Bledsoe left a lasting impact on the teams he played for and the NFL as a whole.

Personal life

Bledsoe has been married to his wife Maura since 1996.

They met while Bledsoe was attending Washington State University in the early 1990s.

The couple has four children together, sons John Bledsoe, Stuart McQueen Bledsoe and Henry Bledsoe and daughter Healy Bledsoe.

John played football as a walk-on quarterback at Washington State before transferring to the University of San Diego in 2021.

Stuart played football as a safety alongside John at Summit High School in Oregon, where their father served as offensive coordinator.

Henry played quarterback at Summit and is currently enrolled at the University of Denver.

Daughter Healy is a star lacrosse, basketball, and soccer player at Summit High School.

The Bledsoe family resides in Bend, Oregon.

Bledsoe regularly travels to Walla Walla, Washington due to his winery business and plans to relocate there after his children graduate from high school.