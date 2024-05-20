Driver Fatally Shot in Sh420,000 Robbery in Kilifi

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a driver who was delivering Sh420,000 to a construction site in Rabai, Kilifi area.

His boss is nursing wounds in hospital after he was shot in both legs and hands in the Saturday afternoon incident. The two were delivering the money to a construction site to pay workers for the day’s work when they were confronted by gunmen.

Police said the incident happened in Kokotoni area where General Mills is constructing a structure. The driver identified as George Omondi had gone to Mariakani Diamond Trust Bank to withdraw money to pay the workers while in the company of their boss. According to police, they were ambushed outside the gate at around noon by two armed robbers.

They shot Omondi three times killing him. The second victim was shot in both his legs and hands and was rushed to Mariakani sub-county hospital for treatment and later referred to Pandya Hospital Mombasa for surgery in stable condition.

The two suspects escaped on a waiting motorcycle. The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Police visited the scene and recovered one spent cartridge of 9mm. The detectives suspect an inside job in the robbery. Efforts to get the gang are ongoing, police said.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise in the recent past amid calls on authorities to tame the trend. Police want victims who are confronted by thugs to always cooperate for their own safety.