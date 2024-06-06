fbpx
    Driver Killed as Lorry Plunges into Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry 

    A driver was Wednesday killed when a lorry crashed onto two vehicles and plunged into the Indian Ocean at Likoni ferry.

    The incident happened at about 2 pm after a lorry’s brakes failed at the ramp from Mombasa Island and rammed onto two vehicles.

    The affected vehicles included a trailer and salon car.

    Police said the lorry later plunged into the Indian Ocean.

    Out of the impact, the driver of the lorry was killed.

    Police said the lorry was later retrieved from the ocean by a ferry that was at the scene.

    It was later pulled out of the water and the driver removed.

    Such incidents are common at the ferry amid calls for action to address the same.

