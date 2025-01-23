Driver Slashes Another with Panga in Road Rage in Eastleigh

A road rage between two drivers turned tragic when one was slashed and seriously injured in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

A matatu driver identified as Mark Odundo is nursing panga cuts in hospital after he was attacked and slashed by another driver in a confrontation over use of road on Wednesday January 22 night.

Police and witnesses said the incident happened along Yussuf Haji Avenue Eastleigh opposite Yare Towers.

A motorist on a salon car identified as Abdullah Jamah is said to have attacked and injured Odundo in an argument over use of road.

The matatu driver had apparently overlapped and blocked the road, which angered Jamah on the opposite direction.

Witnesses said Jamah who is a Somali national confronted the matatu driver demanding he moves out of the road.

This went physical before the Jamah came out with a panga and slashed Odundo in the left hand and buttocks inflicting deep cuts.

Jamah then dashed back to his car and sped off as bodaboda riders pursued him.

Police joined the drama up to BBS Mall along General Waruinge Road where the driver was blocked and flashed out of his car.

The bodaboda riders beat him briefly before police arrived and saved him from the mob lynching gang.

He was rescued and taken to custody as another group targeted his private car.

The matatu driver was rushed to MSF Hospital where he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said Jamah was detained for grilling and possible prosecution.

Cases of road rage, which turn tragic have been on the rise.

Police advise motorists to always solve their differences amicably and avoid confrontations on the road.

Meanwhile, bodaboda rider died on the spot in an accident along Nyaribo-Kimathi road in Nyeri County.

Police said the accident happened when the rider collided with an oncoming lorry.

As a result of the impact, the rider sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures on both hands and legs and died on the spot.

On board the lorry were two loaders who escaped with minor injuries.

The body was moved to Nyeri County Referral Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy while both the motor vehicle and the motorcycle were removed to the police station yard for inspection.