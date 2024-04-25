Dua Lipa Siblings: Meet Rina & Gjin Lipa

Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian singer and songwriter, known for her disco-influenced production and powerful voice.

Her popular tracks include Houdini and New Rules, which have garnered millions of streams on SoundCloud.

The official music video for Houdini showcases Dua’s unique style and captivating performance.

Additionally, her song Training Season has an official music video that highlights her vocal range and emotional depth.

Dua’s YouTube channel features her top songs and official music videos, providing fans with a comprehensive collection of her work.

Siblings

Dua has two younger siblings, namely Rina and Gjin.

Rina, born on May 14, 2001, is a model and actress who has walked for brands like Giuliano Calza Design Studio and Versace, and has landed roles in films such as Expectations and an upcoming horror film directed by Gianluigi Carella.

Gjin, born in 2007, is the youngest in the family and is starting to make his own career as a model.

Their parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, are of Kosovo-Albanian origin and have supported their children’s passions in the arts.

Music also runs in the family, with their father having been the lead vocalist in a Kosovar rock band called Oda.

Career

Dua is known for her disco-influenced production and powerful voice.

She was raised in a musical family, with her father being a musician in a Kosovar rock band called Oda.

Dua’s passion for music began at a young age, and she started posting song covers on YouTube in her teens, aiming for the Justin Bieber effect.

She moved to London at 15 to pursue her singing career, attending Sylvia Young Theatre School and living without parental supervision.

Dua’s self-titled debut album was released in 2017, featuring hits like New Rules and IDGAF.

Also Read: Drew Starkey Siblings: The Actor’s Strong Bond with His Brother and Sisters

The album was a critical and commercial success, reaching platinum status in just over a year.

Her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2021 and became an instant hit, going to number one around the world and achieving platinum sales within months.

The album earned Dua six Grammy nominations and two Guinness World Records.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her empowering music and has achieved significant milestones, including being the youngest female artist to hit one billion views for a music video and the most-streamed female artist in the UK in 2018.

Dua has also used her platform to support charitable causes in Kosovo, her parents’ home country.

Awards

Dua has won seven Brit Awards, including British Female Solo Artist, British Breakthrough Act, British Single of the Year, and Mastercard British Album of the Year.

She has also won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2019 and Best Dance Recording for Electricity in 2019.

In addition, Dua has won one NME Award for Best British Solo Artist in 2018.

She has achieved two Guinness World Records, including the most-streamed female artist in the UK in 2018 and the first female artist to reach one billion views on YouTube for a music video.

Dua has also been nominated for Ivor Novello Awards, including Best Contemporary Song for New Rules.

She has been nominated for American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock.

These awards and nominations recognize Dua’s contributions to the music industry and her impact as a global artist.

Relationship history

Dua’s relationship history includes notable figures like Isaac Carew, Paul Klein, Anwar Hadid, Trevor Noah, Jack Harlow and Romain Gavras.

She dated Isaac Carew from 2015 to 2017, had a brief relationship with Paul Klein in 2018, and then began dating Anwar Hadid in 2019 until their split in December 2021.

Dua was linked to Trevor Noah in September 2022, Jack Harlow in December 2022 and Romain Gavras from January 2023 onwards.