Geraldine Chaplin Siblings: Inside the Chaplin Family

Geraldine Chaplin is an American actress born on July 31, 1944, in Santa Monica, California.

She is the daughter of legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin and the first of his eight children with his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill.

Geraldine’s career has spanned over six decades and includes roles in English, French and Spanish film.

She made her English-language acting debut in David Lean’s Doctor Zhivago and has since appeared in numerous critically recognized films such as Nashville, Welcome to L.A. and The Age of Innocence.

Geraldine has also been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and one BAFTA Award.

She is fluent in French and Spanish and has contributed significantly to Spanish cinema, earning her a Goya Award and the gold medal by the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences in 2006.

Siblings

Geraldine has six siblings, namely Michael Chaplin, Josephine Chaplin, Victoria Chaplin, Eugene Chaplin, Jane Chaplin and Christopher Chaplin.

Geraldine’s siblings were all born in Switzerland, where the family moved after Charlie Chaplin’s U.S. residency was revoked in 1952.

Her siblings have also pursued careers in the arts, including acting, directing and circus performance.

Career

Geraldine’s career as an actress began in the 1960s, with her English-language acting debut in David Lean’s Doctor Zhivago.

She has since appeared in over 100 films, showcasing her talent as a versatile and accomplished actress.

Geraldine has worked with renowned directors such as Robert Altman, Carlos Saura and Martin Scorsese, and has played a diverse range of roles in English, French and Spanish films.

In addition to her work in English-language films, she has made significant contributions to Spanish cinema.

Geraldine has appeared in numerous Spanish films and has been nominated for several Spanish film awards, including a Goya Award for her role in Fugitivas and the gold medal from the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences in 2006.

Her work in Spanish cinema has earned her recognition as a valuable contributor to the country’s film industry and she has been honored with several awards and accolades for her contributions.

Geraldine fluency in French and Spanish has allowed her to work in a variety of international film productions, further showcasing her versatility and talent as an actress.

Awards

Geraldine has received several awards and nominations throughout her illustrious career.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Nashville and received a BAFTA nomination for her performance in Welcome to L.A.

Geraldine was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of her grandmother in the biopic, Chaplin.

In 2002, she won a Goya Award for her role in En la ciudad sin límites and was nominated for another Goya Award for her performance in The Orphanage.

Geraldine was awarded the gold medal from the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences in 2006 for her contribution to Spanish cinema.

She has also collaborated with renowned filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar in Talk to Her and has starred in international productions like Red Land (Rosso Istria) and played the Duchess of Windsor in season 3 of the Netflix series, The Crown.

Personal life

Geraldine has been married to Chilean cinematographer Patricio Castilla since 2006, and has two children, Shane and Oona.

She has also had relationships with Spanish film director Carlos Saura and French film director Alain Resnais.