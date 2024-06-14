Duale Leads MPs in Opposing ‘One Man One Shilling’ Debate 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale took the campaign of opposition to the one man one shilling debate to Kikuyu constituency in Kiambu County saying it was divisive.

He and the other leaders were hosted by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa for a fundraiser at Gichuru Memorial Secondary School in Gikambura, at his Kikuyu Constituency.

The event, aimed at raising funds for the school’s development, drew numerous dignitaries and local leaders, reflecting the importance of unity in support of education and community development in the region.

Duale recounted the high costs Kenya has paid due to tribal divisions under past regimes.

“I continue to reiterate that Kenya has suffered greatly from tribalism, and it’s time every leader preached national unity. Only through unity can President William Ruto work effectively to realize the Kenyan dream.”

The event also served as a platform for discussing critical national issues.

Several Members of Parliament present voiced their opposition to the “one man, one shilling” agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the country.

They argued that there are ways to guarantee everyone wins without resorting to divisive politics.

Ichung’wah echoed these sentiments, underscoring the need for policies that foster inclusivity rather than division.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading in the campaign for the one man one shilling revenue formula.

This has drawn divisions in the political class.