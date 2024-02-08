Duale Meets U.S. Counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met the United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Wednesday following the signing of a framework on defence cooperation during Austin’s visit to Kenya in September last year.

Austin hosted Duale at the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defence, in Virginia where they discussed the importance of the U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership.

The U.S. Defence Secretary thanked Duale for Kenya’s role and contributions to regional and global security, a communiqué from the U.S. Department of Defence said.

He noted Kenya’s partnership with the U.S. in countering Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group based in neighbouring Somalia.

“Kenya is a key strategic partner in tackling a range of shared threats and advancing security in East Africa and beyond. Kenya’s support and partnership in the African Union transition mission in Somalia is critical to stability in the region,” Austin said.

Al-Shabaab is responsible for multiple attacks in Kenya, including the 2013 Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, where the militant group killed 67 people.

In April 2015, gunmen stormed the Garissa University College in Garissa, Kenya, killing 148 people, and injuring at least 79. Al-Qaeda and al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

And in 2019, gunmen associated with Al-Shabaab attacked the DusitD2 Hotel complex in Nairobi, killing at least 21 people.

Austin commented on the need to continue the fight against al-Shabaab and the need for security and stability in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

“We’ll keep working closely with Kenya to achieve our shared security goals,” Austin said. “Our partnership deepens our ability to deter threats, combat global terrorism and provide humanitarian assistance when needed.”

Both leaders agreed to continue working together to address shared regional challenges.

The Department of Defence said Duale echoed Austin’s praise for Kenya and U.S. ties, pledging continued support for the U.S.-led initiatives in the Red Sea and support of Ukraine.

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen our cooperation, which is important and fundamental—not only for addressing immediate security challenges but also [for] shaping our long-term strategic alliance for the promotion of peace and stability,” he said.

Duale began his four-day visit to the United States, hosted by Austin, on Monday.

The U.S.-Kenya Defence Cooperation Framework signed on September 25, 2023, seeks to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It is effective between 2023 and 2028 and shall help Kenya and the U.S. expand their cooperation in the fields of defence technology and innovation, hence enabling the two militaries to respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges.

The U.S. previously pledged to support the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by providing robust financial and logistical assistance.

During his visit, Duale is also set to meet the Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Members of the US National Security Council and senators.

The CS will also deliver a lecture at the National Defence University in Washington, D.C.