Duale Meets Uasin Gishu Leaders Over Land Dispute with KDF

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Thursday met a group of leaders from Uasin Gishu County to solve a long standing land dispute among locals with Kenya Defence Forces.

This follows a directive by President William Ruto to solve the dispute.

He said the government is committed to ending the dispute between the military and residents of Kamagut and Kiplombe in Uasin Gishu County.

The CS insisted that the said land belongs to the military, cautioning individuals inciting the area residents that action will be taken against them.

Duale added that military land in 6 counties have disputes and the government is moving in speed to protect them.

“Our camps are security installations. Let us solve these issues, that land belongs to government,” added the CS.

He called on the local leadership to join hands with the government in seeking the lasting solution to the dispute that has taken decades.

The meeting took place at Uasin Gishu County Assembly chambers and involved representatives from various sectors including defence, land, residents, and government administration.

“I reaffirmed our dedication to finding a permanent solution to the longstanding land dispute between the Kenya Defence Forces and residents in Kiplombe, on the outskirts of Eldoret City,” said Duale.

The enduring land conflict, spanning decades, revolves around the Moi Barracks Recruits Training School and the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation lands in Eldoret.

Approximately 1,200 families lay claim to 4,000 acres adjacent to Moi Barracks. Among them are members of the Leseru Tebeson Farmers Society, who assert ownership based on a purported allocation by the Ministry of Lands in 2006.

However, a court order revoked the title due to fraudulent acquisition.

In March last year, Duale held a similar meeting at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi.

The 29-year dispute is over the Moi Barracks Recruits Training School and the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation in Eldoret lands.

KDF had blocked farmers’ access about three years ago and clashes erupted.