Duale says SHA will no longer accept OTP-based authorization

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale Monday directed that all healthcare services accessed through the Social Health Authority (SHA) will not accept One-Time Password (OTP)-based authorizations.

The issue has been a stumbling block for many patients while trying to access services in health facilities.

Speaking at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Monday, Duale said that approvals in SHA-contracted facilities will now be completed using biometric health IDs or the newly launched Practice 360 app.

“SHA will no longer accept OTP based authorization. All approvals must be completed using a biometric health ID or the practice 360 app,” Duale said.

“This will help eliminate unauthorized sharing of the pre-authorization approval codes by doctors. All healthcare workers can now review, approve and manage pre-authorization claims.”He said that the move comes as a milestone in ensuring that quality healthcare is delivered as the ministry onboards its plan to digitize its services.

This will also be accessed through the newly rolled out biometric identification and verification for all SHA beneficiaries.

“This innovation will secure access to health services without having physical documents. Your fingerprint will verify your identity securely and will help us eliminate fraud and misuse of the benefits and reduce paperwork,” he said.

The biometric registration is now live in all level 4, 5 and 6 with ongoing efforts to onboard level 2 and 3 hospitals.

All healthcare workers will also have an opportunity to view and manage pre-authorization through practice 360App.

According to Duale, SHA has so far registered 25,143,987 Kenyans and contracted nearly 10,000 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

He added that since inception, SHA has reimbursed 47.5 billion under SHA and 6.9 billion under the primary healthcare fund.

Duale also launched the National Product Catalogue which is fully integrated with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), which will ensure only safe and authorized drugs are administered to patients.

All pharmaceutical companies have been ordered to upload their certified products data within 30 days. Those who will not comply will be delisted from SHA contracts.

Duale also announced the operation of the Health Information Exchange which will ensure there is data exchange between hospitals, counties and the national ecosystem.

“Connected facilities no longer need to submit physical documents for SHA claims. This will eliminate duplicate claims, billing fraud and repeated tests.”

These are part of reforms that Duale is pushing at the ministry.