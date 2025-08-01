Duale threatens to deport ex-MP Mishra over organ trafficking probe

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Friday threatened Mediheal Group of Hospitals Founder Dr. Swarup Mishra with a possible revocation of his citizenship, deportation and subsequent closure of the facilities following a government taskforce’s report on organ trafficking in the country.

He spoke at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Duale called out Mishra for his hospital’s alleged involvement in the scandal as well as what he termed “developing a culture of impunity.”

Mishra is a former Member of Parliament for Kesses and enjoyed immense power and popularity in the constituency.

Duale warned Mishra against issuing threats and mulled a possible revocation of his Kenyan citizenship and having him deported to India.

“You cannot come to our country 20 years ago with a bag, you make money, you sell our organs, you become a Member of Parliament, you develop a culture of impunity, you hire lawyers and when you’re pursued you threaten us?”

“If it means us revoking that citizenship because your citizenship is not by birth, we will revoke the citizenship, we will close your hospital and deport you,” he said.

He said the government had shared the report with relevant authorities including Parliament for action.

Duale’s remarks come pending Parliament’s adoption of a report by the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services that recommended an immediate investigation and criminal charges against Mishra for alleged involvement in organ trafficking linked to a kidney transplant scandal at the facility.

In the damning report presented to Duale on July 22, the 13-member team exposed massive irregularities pointing to an international organ harvesting syndicate.

The 314-page bombshell report uncovered the details of a three-month task force investigation into an alleged international illegal kidney harvesting ring.

The data, covering 452 donors and 447 recipients across multiple institutions, revealed that 417 files originated from Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, accounting for approximately 81% of all donors and 76% of all recipients.

The data shows that between 2018 and March 2025, Mediheal Hospital handled 417 donors and 340 recipients, with male patients making up three out of every four cases.

The residence status data shows that 44% of recipients are residents, 16% are non-Kenyan, and a notable 38.94% have an unknown status, indicating possible gaps in documentation or lack of identification documents in the patient record.

The report further shows that Kenyan recipients were half of the donors, with those with undocumented nationalities, Israel, and Uganda making up the lion’s share of the list.

There were many unknown donor nationalities, with 60 people failing to reveal their country of origin—ostensibly to cover up their tracks.