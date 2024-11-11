Duale to Lead Delegation at COP 29 in Baku for Kenya’s Push for Climate Action

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, jetted into Baku Azerbaijan Sunday to lead the Kenyan delegation at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29), set to commence on Monday in the Eastern European Nation.

This gathering brings together world leaders, environmental experts, key policy makers and activists to discuss critical environmental issues, with this year’s agenda emphasizing climate adaptation, mitigation, resilience, and finance.

With the environment high on the national and international agenda, President William Ruto has shown a strong commitment to sustainability and ecological preservation. Demonstrating this dedication, the President delegated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to participate in the high-level sessions of the conference, ensuring that Kenya’s voice is amplified on the global stage.

Duale, is expected to advocate for substantial international support and equitable financing to bolster Kenya’s climate initiatives.

Kenya, like many other nations, faces significant challenges due to climate change, including extreme weather patterns that affect agriculture, water supply, and economic stability.

Therefore, securing robust financial mechanisms and implementing adaptive strategies are critical components of the Kenyan agenda at COP 29, officials said.

The focus on adaptation is particularly crucial for Kenya, where increased resilience to climate impacts can significantly mitigate adverse effects on communities and biodiversity.

Meanwhile, climate finance remains a cornerstone discussion, addressing both national needs and contributions towards global solutions.

As policymakers and environmental leaders converge in Baku, Kenya seeks to cement its commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The outcomes of COP 29 are eagerly anticipated, with hopes that the conference will result in tangible actions to combat climate change globally.