Durham boxer O’Connor dies aged 25

Professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died aged 25.

The Durham native announced earlier this year she had been diagnosed with cancer after previously battling ulcerative colitis.

O’Connor was a decorated amateur boxer at junior level, winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

O’Connor signed with promoter Ben Shalom’s Boxxer when she turned professional and was undefeated in three fights.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon,” Boxxer said.

“Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two weeks ago, O’Connor posted on her social media that she had married her boyfriend and changed her last name to Cardinali.

Tributes have poured in for her, including from fighters Jack Catterall, Molly McCann and Chantelle Cameron.

