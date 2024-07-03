Dustin Hoffman Net Worth

Dustin Hoffman, an acclaimed American actor, has a net worth of $100 million. He began his career in theater and transitioned to film in the late 1960s. Hoffman’s breakthrough role came with the 1967 film “The Graduate,” earning him an Academy Award nomination. He went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), “Little Big Man” (1970), and “Straw Dogs” (1971).

Dustin Hoffman Career

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Hoffman starred in critically acclaimed films like “Lenny” (1974), “All the President’s Men” (1976), “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), and “Tootsie” (1982). He won Academy Awards for Best Actor for his roles in “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man” (1988). His other notable works include “Wag the Dog” (1997), “Finding Neverland” (2004), “Meet the Fockers” (2004), and “Last Chance Harvey” (2008). Hoffman has also ventured into television, notably starring in the HBO series “Luck” (2011-2012).

Early Life

Dustin Lee Hoffman was born on August 8, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. Raised in a Jewish family, Hoffman was non-religious and initially pursued a career in medicine before turning to acting. He joined the Pasadena Playhouse and later the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City, despite his family’s skepticism about his Hollywood aspirations.

Acting Career

Hoffman faced challenges early in his career, taking odd jobs while performing in theater productions. His film debut came in 1967 with “The Tiger Makes Out,” and he achieved stardom with “The Graduate.” Despite his success, Hoffman returned to the stage before taking on more film roles, including “Midnight Cowboy.”

During the 1970s, Hoffman starred in “Straw Dogs,” “Lenny,” “All the President’s Men,” “Marathon Man,” “Straight Time,” and “Agatha.” His performance in “Kramer vs. Kramer” earned him his first Academy Award. In the 1980s, he starred in “Tootsie” and won another Oscar for “Rain Man.”

Hoffman’s success continued in the 1990s with roles in “Hook,” “Outbreak,” “Sleepers,” and “Wag the Dog.” In the 2000s, he appeared in “Moonlight Mile,” “Runaway Jury,” “Finding Neverland,” “I Heart Huckabees,” “Meet the Fockers,” and “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium.” He also voiced a character in the animated film “Kung Fu Panda.”

In the 2010s, Hoffman starred in the HBO series “Luck” and directed his first film, “Quartet.” He received critical acclaim for his role in “The Meyerowitz Stories” (2017).

Personal Life

Hoffman married actress Anne Byrne in 1969 and adopted her child from a previous marriage. They divorced in 1980. He married businesswoman Lisa Gottsegen the same year, and they have four children together.

Sexual Assault Allegations

In 2017, several women accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments to sexual assault. The allegations included incidents with actresses such as Meryl Streep and Kathryn Rossetter.

Real Estate

In 2012, Hoffman was revealed to own property in Malibu’s exclusive Broad Beach neighborhood. Residents, including Hoffman, proposed a $20-million plan to combat beach erosion, which faced opposition from environmental groups.

In 2017, Hoffman and his son partnered with developer Jeffrey Yohai to build a mansion in Hollywood Hills. The project faced financial issues, leading to legal action from the Hoffmans to recover their investment.

