Dylan McDermott Siblings: All About Robin McDermott

Dylan McDermott, born Mark Anthony McDermott on October 26, 1961, is an acclaimed American actor known for his role as Bobby Donnell in The Practice, which earned him a Golden Globe Award.

He has also starred in American Horror Story, Law & Order: Organized Crime and FBI: Most Wanted.

McDermott faced personal challenges, including the murder of his mother when he was five.

He has been sober since 1984 and was previously married to actress Shiva Rose, with whom he has two daughters.

Siblings

Dylan has one sister, Robin McDermott.

Following the tragic murder of their mother when Dylan was five, he and Robin were raised by their grandmother, Avis Marino.

Their father, Richard McDermott, later remarried playwright Eve Ensler, who adopted Dylan and encouraged his acting career.

Career

McDermott made his film debut in 1987 with Hamburger Hill, a war drama that showcased his potential as a serious actor.

His early work included roles in films like The Cowboy Way and Steel Magnolias, where he played Jackson Latcherie, further establishing his presence in Hollywood.

McDermott’s breakthrough came in 1997 when he starred as Bobby Donnell in the legal drama series The Practice.

The show was critically acclaimed and ran for eight seasons.

McDermott’s performance earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 1999, as well as several Emmy nominations.

His character’s moral dilemmas and complex relationships with other characters made him a standout in the ensemble cast.

In terms of notable films, McDermott played Dr. Bill Harding in the popular disaster film Twister, where he portrayed a storm chaser.

He also appeared as a Secret Service agent in the political thriller In the Line of Fire, starring Clint Eastwood, which received critical acclaim and was a box office success.

In 2012, he took on the role of Larry in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, showcasing his ability to portray diverse characters across different genres.

In 2011, McDermott joined the cast of American Horror Story as Ben Harmon, a troubled psychiatrist who moves his family into a haunted house.

Also Read: Taissa Farmiga Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Horror Films Star

The anthology series became a cultural phenomenon, and McDermott’s performance was well-received.

He returned for subsequent seasons, including Asylum and Freak Show, further solidifying his status in the horror genre.

In more recent years, McDermott appeared in Law & Order: Organized Crime as a recurring character, showcasing his versatility in crime dramas.

He also took on the role of Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted, leading a team of agents in pursuit of the country’s most wanted criminals.

McDermott is known for his intense performances and ability to portray complex characters.

His work often explores themes of morality, identity, and the human condition.

Beyond acting, he has ventured into directing and producing, contributing to the creative process behind the camera.

Awards and accolades

McDermott has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, particularly for his role as Bobby Donnell in the television series The Practice.

He won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 1999 for this role.

McDermott also earned Golden Globe nominations for The Practice in 2000 and 2001, highlighting his impactful performance over the show’s run.

In addition to his Golden Globe accolades, McDermott was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Practice in 1999.

More recently, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Hollywood in 2020.

His work in the horror anthology series American Horror Story earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor on Television for the Murder House season in 2012.

McDermott has also been recognized with nominations for the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television for Hollywood in 2021.

Furthermore, he received several Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Practice in 1999, 2000 and 2001.