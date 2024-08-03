Taissa Farmiga Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Horror Films Star

Taissa Farmiga is an American actress known for her roles in horror films, establishing her as a “scream queen” alongside her older sister Vera Farmiga.

She made her acting debut in 2011 in Vera’s directorial film Higher Ground and rose to prominence for her work on the anthology series, American Horror Story.

Farmiga starred in several critically acclaimed films that premiered at the 2015 South by Southwest festival, including the horror comedy The Final Girls, the romantic drama 6 Years and the short drama Share.

Her performances earned her praise and recognition as one of the breakout stars of the festival.

Some of Farmiga’s other notable roles include the crime film The Bling Ring, the psychological thriller Anna, the western In a Valley of Violence and the comedy-drama, Rules Don’t Apply.

She has also provided the voice of Raven in the DC Animated Movie Universe.

Siblings

Taissa has six siblings, including Victor Farmiga, her older brother and Stephan Farmiga, her younger brother.

Nadia Farmiga, another younger sister, owns a restaurant called Misto, which creatively combines Brazilian and Ukrainian flavors.

Alexander Farmiga is also a younger brother, while Laryssa Farmiga, another younger sister, was born with spina bifida.

The Farmiga siblings were raised in a Ukrainian-American household in New Jersey, where elements like faith, music, dancing and animals played significant roles in their upbringing.

While most of the siblings maintain private lives, Vera and Taissa have achieved notable success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Farmiga began her acting career in 2011 when she was persuaded by her older sister Vera to appear in her directorial debut film Higher Ground, playing the 16-year-old version of Vera’s character.

Her performance in the film received critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was then that she decided to pursue acting.

Later that year, at age 16, Farmiga landed her breakout role as Violet Harmon in the first season of the FX anthology series American Horror Story, which launched her to worldwide prominence.

She went on to star in several other seasons of the show, playing different characters.

In 2013, Farmiga appeared in Sofia Coppola’s crime film The Bling Ring and the psychological thriller Anna.

She then starred in three films that premiered at the 2015 South by Southwest festival, The Final Girls, 6 Years and Share.

Her performances in these films were acclaimed, and she was listed as one of the breakout stars of the festival.

Since then, Farmiga has continued to take on a variety of roles in films and television shows, establishing herself as a versatile actress known for her work in the horror genre.

Some of her other notable projects include The Mule, The Nun and The Gilded Age TV series.

Awards and accolades

Farmiga has received several awards and nominations throughout her acting career.

In 2024, she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the TV series The Gilded Age, sharing the nomination with her co-stars Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson and Morgan Spector.

Farmiga garnered critical acclaim for her performances in the 2015 films The Final Girls, 6 Years and Share, all of which premiered at the South by Southwest festival.

Critics recognized her as one of the breakout stars of the festival that year, highlighting her talent and versatility.

Her role as Anna Greene in the 2013 psychological thriller, Mindscape, also received praise, with critics drawing comparisons to a young Hannibal Lecter.

La Razón described her performance as “hypnotic,” showcasing her ability to captivate audiences.

Although she has yet to win any major awards, Farmiga has firmly established herself as a talented actress, earning recognition for her work in both television and film.