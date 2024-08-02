Eric Roberts Siblings: Meet Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan Who are Also Actresses

Eric Roberts, born on April 18, 1956, in Biloxi, Mississippi, is a prolific American actor with over 700 credits spanning more than 50 years.

He gained fame with roles in King of the Gypsies and Star 80, earning three Golden Globe nominations and an Academy Award nomination for Runaway Train.

Roberts has appeared in notable films like The Dark Knight and Lovelace, and has had significant television roles in Heroes and Suits.

Siblings

Eric has two siblings, Julia Roberts, a renowned actress, and Lisa Roberts Gillan, who is also an actress and producer.

Eric is the oldest, born in 1956, followed by Lisa in 1965, and Julia in 1967.

The siblings experienced a complicated relationship, particularly due to Eric’s struggles with substance abuse, which led to a period of estrangement from Julia.

They reconciled in 2004 and maintain a supportive bond today.

Additionally, they had a half-sister, Nancy Motes, who passed away in 2014.

Career

Roberts has had a prolific acting career spanning over 50 years with more than 700 credits, making him one of the most prolific English-speaking screen actors of all time.

He gained fame with his first major role in King of the Gypsies, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Roberts received critical acclaim for his performances in Star 80 and Runaway Train, earning additional Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for the latter.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Roberts maintained a steady stream of dramatic film and TV roles, appearing in notable movies like The Pope of Greenwich Village, Final Analysis and The Specialist.

He also had significant TV roles, including playing the Master in the 1996 Doctor Who TV film and recurring parts on shows like Heroes, The Young and the Restless, and Suits.

While Roberts’ career included many B-movies and direct-to-video releases in the late 80s and 90s, he made a comeback in the 2000s with films like The Dark Knight and The Expendables.

He continues to act prolifically today, with over 650 total credits as of 2024.

Notable roles

Roberts is known for several notable roles throughout his extensive career.

His breakout role was in King of the Gypsies, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Roberts received another Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Paul Snider in Star 80.

One of his most acclaimed performances was in Runaway Train, where he played Buck McGeehy, earning both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

Roberts also featured as Paulie in The Pope of Greenwich Village.

In more recent years, he played significant roles in films like The Dark Knight, where he portrayed Sal Maroni, and The Expendables, appearing as Monroe.

In 2013, Roberts showcased his versatility by playing Chuck Traynor in Lovelace. His television work includes playing the Master in the Doctor Who film and roles in Heroes and Suits.

Awards and accolades

Roberts has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

He is a three-time Golden Globe nominee for his performances in King of the Gypsies, Star 80 and Runaway Train, the latter also earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In addition to these accolades, he won the Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut in Burn This.

Roberts’ total achievements include over 80 wins and 32 nominations across various film festivals and award shows, highlighting his versatility and enduring presence in the industry.

Personal life

Roberts has been married to Eliza Roberts since 1992. Eliza is an actress, casting director and Eric’s manager.

The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter. Eric also has a daughter, Emma Roberts, from a previous relationship with Kelly Cunningham.

Emma is a well-known actress, continuing the family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

Eliza has two children from a prior marriage, further blending their family dynamics.