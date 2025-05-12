Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Violent Stabbing at California State Prison

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed in a physical altercation in a California state prison where he is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The altercation occurred Monday morning in the yard of the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, a medium-security prison in Kern County.

Sources close to the incident, including a law enforcement official, confirmed Lanez was attacked by another inmate and sustained injuries severe enough to require emergency medical transportation to a Bakersfield hospital. He remains under medical observation while officials investigate the motive and circumstances behind the attack.

Stabbing Took Place During Morning Yard Time at California Correctional Institution

The attack supposedly occurred during regular outdoor yard time on Monday morning. Lanez, whose actual name is Daystar Peterson, was in the general population yard with other inmates when he was suddenly attacked and stabbed by another inmate. The California Correctional Institution houses a mix of medium- and maximum-security inmates, and the attack is prompting new questions about safety protocols for high-profile inmates.

Correctional officers quickly intervened, separating those involved and locking down the yard.

Emergency medical staff were present and stabilized Lanez before transporting him by ambulance to a Bakersfield local trauma center. Prison officials have not yet publicly disclosed the chain of events or the exact location in the yard where the assault took place.

Injuries Described as Serious But Not Life-Threatening; Lanez Expected to Recover

While the attack shocked fans and officials, sources confirmed Lanez’s injuries are not life-threatening. A source near the rapper told TMZ, “This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is,” regarding his sudden removal from the prison on emergency grounds.

Medical staff continue to monitor Lanez’s status closely. Barring any complications in his recovery, he is likely to be sent back to prison custody once he receives medical clearance. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will exercise the option of transferring him to another facility for his safety.

Lanez Currently Serving 10-Year Sentence for 2020 Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges for the July 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. He was sentenced to ten years in prison in August 2023 after a trial that was among the most polarizing celebrity court cases in recent memory.

Prosecutors argued that Lanez shot Megan after an argument after a party, and the rapper repeatedly denied the allegations. Despite his conviction, Lanez has maintained innocence and filed multiple appeals. The case continues to cause controversy among fans and experts alike, attracting culture wars and harassment campaigns on the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Lanez of Ongoing Harassment Through Social Media Proxies

Following the trial, Megan Thee Stallion had gotten a restraining order after accusing Tory Lanez and his camp of harassing her online in a coordinated attack.

She has accused the rapper of employing bloggers and internet personalities to spread falsehoods and conspiracy theories to tarnish her reputation.

Identity of the Assailant Not Released as Prison Orders Full Investigation

As of Monday evening, the inmate who stabbed him has not been named by authorities. The motive is being investigated, and no one has been charged in the attack. The prison officials review video footage and interview inmates and staff members to determine how it occurred and whether any warning signs were ignored.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) issued a brief statement confirming that a prisoner was injured in an altercation and transported to an outside hospital. They declined to name the victim or assailant, citing privacy and security protocols.

Lanez’s Safety Now in Question as Prison Officials Weigh Protective Measures

As Lanez’s conviction is so highly publicized and due to his celebrity status, questions are now being raised regarding whether he was adequately protected from harm while in custody. Some legal observers think that he may be relocated to a different unit or facility to minimize the risk of further violence.

CDCR policy allows for administrative housing changes or protective custody measures when an inmate is determined to be in danger. No such transfer has been made yet, however.

Next Steps: Medical Care, Investigation, and Potential Facility Transfer

Lanez will remain under medical attention until doctors deem him fit enough to be taken back into prison custody. In the meantime, prison officials continue investigating how the attack was carried out and whether it could have been avoided.

Legal experts say that additional criminal action could follow if the assailant is identified and charged. It is also possible that Lanez’s attorneys could use the assault to request alternative housing or increased security. Meanwhile, the music world holds its breath as one of hip-hop’s most troubled figures recovers from a brush with death behind bars.

