How to Safely Operate an Overhead Crane

Overhead cranes are essential industrial lifting equipment, and their proper operation directly impacts both personnel safety and equipment efficiency. This article systematically introduces the safe operation methods for overhead cranes, covering operational guidelines, hoisting mechanism operation principles, pre-operation preparations, safety precautions during operation, and post-operation measures.

Operators must be familiar with the crane’s structure, performance, working principle, and technical parameters. They should also understand the safety devices’ functions and proper operating methods. Apprentices or trainees must operate the crane under the supervision of a qualified operator, and solo operation is prohibited.

Before powering up the crane, the operator should sound a bell for 3 to 5 seconds, confirm safety, and then follow the correct sequence to energize the crane. Safety devices must be checked, and operation with hidden hazards is strictly prohibited.

During operation, operators should look around to ensure awareness of other cranes on the same track and the surrounding personnel. High-speed operation, collisions, and passing over important equipment or personnel are prohibited. If there are people or equipment in the path, the operator must sound a warning signal before proceeding.

Operators have the right to refuse any illegal instructions, including refusing to lift if there are conflicting commands. However, emergency stop signals from any individual must be followed. The “Ten Prohibitions” rule must be strictly enforced.

Before lifting, the operator should raise the load about 200mm to test the brake’s reliability. Lifting is only permitted when the load is more than 2 meters above the ground or 0.5 meters above any obstacles.

When approaching the endpoint, both the main and trolley cranes should move slowly. Colliding with the safety stop block, reversing the crane’s direction abruptly, or using the limit device to stop the crane are prohibited.

Lifting of flammable or explosive materials is strictly prohibited. Oxygen and acetylene bottles must be lifted with special lifting cages, and mixed loads should not be lifted together.

During maintenance, the crane should be parked in a safe position, and the operator must follow the maintenance personnel’s instructions. Unauthorized disconnection of the power supply is forbidden. The operator must confirm the site is clear before initiating test runs.

In case of power failure or a major accident, the operator should immediately stop the crane and notify the shift supervisor. Leaving the site is prohibited, and the operator must wait for further instructions.

Personnel must communicate with the crane operator before boarding or disembarking the crane. The crane should be stationary before anyone enters or exits. It is prohibited to forcefully climb onto the crane or cross over vehicles.