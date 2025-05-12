Duterte elected mayor of home city from Hague prison

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained at The Hague over his drug war that killed thousands, has been elected mayor of his family’s stronghold, according to early, partial results.

Two of his most loyal aides – long-time assistant Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the one-time police chief in charge of enforcing his drug war – have been re-elected to the country’s senate.

But the midterm election, dominated by a spectacular feud between the Duterte and Marcos dynasties, has also thrown up some unexpected results.

The fate of Duterte’s daughter, Vice-President Sara Duterte, remains in the balance as counting continues.

Sara Duterte – who is widely expected to run for president in 2028 – is facing the prospect of a ban from politics should a jury made up of the country’s senate vote to impeach her.

It meant the midterms – which saw 18,000 seats contested, from local officials to governors and senators – became a proxy war between her supporters and her one-time ally, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Candidates supporting either dynasty went head-to-head, with Duterte’s camp seeking the nine senate votes she needs to avoid impeachment.

But an unofficial tally of 68% of the vote suggests it is unclear which way it has gone.

Marcos Jr’s endorsements appear to not have worked as predicted by opinion polls – only one of his candidates, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, made the top five in the unofficial count.

The rest of the top five was made up of the two Duterte aides and two independents while there is a tight race for the rest of the winning circle of 12.

Instead, the seats appear to have gone to independents.

The vice-president, meanwhile, remains widely popular despite her political troubles, and the president will be leaving office in 2028.

Results so far show the Duterte’s have managed to retain their powerbase in the south of the country – just two months after the 80-year-old populist leader was arrested at Manila Airport and flown to the Netherlands on the same day to face the International Criminal Court.

It was his arrest – approved by Marcos Jr – which pushed the rivalry between his daughter and the current president to boiling point, a few weeks after the president’s allies in the House of Representatives voted to impeach Vice-President Duterte.

The older Duterte was widely expected to win as mayor, given the family has held the post since the mid-1980s.

Duterte himself led Davao, a sprawling southern metropolis, for two decades before he was elected president in 2016. There, he showcased his drug war that he credited for the city’s success, and won him the support of millions far beyond its borders.

His youngest son, Sebastian, the incumbent mayor, was elected vice-mayor, meaning he can discharge his father’s duties in his absence. Another Duterte son, Paolo, was re-elected as congressman. His grandchildren won local posts.

Duterte’s name remained on the ballot as he has not been convicted of any crime. He beat the scion of a smaller rival political family.

Maintaining a political base in Davao city in the south is crucial for the Dutertes – it is where they get the most voter support.

The election was not just a battle between the two families, however.

Monday’s vote saw long queues under temperatures of 33C (91F) and sporadic reports of violence and vote machines malfunctioning.

Like past elections, song-and-dance, showbusiness-style campaigns played out on stage and on social media, underscoring the country’s personality and celebrity politics that sometimes overshadow more pressing issues such as corruption, high cost of living and creaking infrastructure.

By BBC News