Kenya lacks equipment to defend its borders, NIS DG Haji says

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji revealed that Kenya lack efficient equipment to protect its borders.

While appearing before the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on Monday, Haji noted that the security forces have been cash strapped for eons and cannot acquire the modern defence apparatus.

He said that Kenya cannot guard itself from the prevalent threat from neighbouring nations, which affect communities close to the Kenyan borders.

“If you look at Uganda you have the Karamajong’ and other tribes coming into Kenya to undertake cattle rustling. They have encroached in some of our lands. In South Sudan there is the proliferation of small arms, we have to face that,” he said.

“In Ethiopia there is the Oromo Liberation Army, they are occupying our territory and we are forced to deal with them but when you look at the kind of equipment that we have as a security sector it is really wanting and I think as a country we need to decide whether we are serious and whether we want to ensure that we are giving the security that Kenya deserves.”

He was accompanied by top intelligence officials from his office.

Haji further claimed that the army, for example, has not received their requisite equipment for the last 10 years.

He explained to the committee that the sector’s budget estimates need to be prioritized to nip the crisis in the bud.

The NIS had initially sought Sh65 billion, but the budget was slashed to Sh51 billion.

Underfunding has been an issue in every sector amid push for more funds to enhance operations.

These operations help to contain some of the security threats including terrorism.

Defence PS Patrick Mariru told the committee that underfunding has also denied the ministry the opportunity to execute its mandate efficiently.

“KDF has failed to recruit for the last two financial years. This is not good for the force, so this year KDF must do a recruit and we call upon this committee to help us get the required resources to do so,” said Mariru.

He said that KDF needs about Sh2 billion to undertake this year’s recruitment, adding that a recruited officer needs about Sh2 million for a 9-month training.