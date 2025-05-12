Dominican Republic to help in evacuation and repatriation of Kenyan personnel serving in Haiti

Kenya and the Dominican Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding on the evacuation and repatriation of personnel serving in Haiti.

This happened when Kenya’s foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi met his Dominican Republic counterpart Roberto Álvarez in Santo Domingo.

The delegations xplored key areas of mutual interest including trade, security, cultural exchange, and collaboration on the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

“We signed important memoranda of understanding on the evacuation and repatriation of personnel serving in the mission, as well as diplomatic cooperation between our foreign service academies.”

“Both countries committed to opening diplomatic missions in Nairobi and Santo Domingo, marking a new chapter in deepening our bilateral relations,” said Mudavadi.

Kenya police in Haiti have faced security risks as gangs continue to wreak havoc in major cities, including the capital, Port-au-Prince.

With nearly 800 Kenyan officers deployed to quell the insecurity in Haiti, at least two have been killed and some are nursing injuries.

Concerns of equipment failures have also been raised as the officers attribute the injuries to inadequate equipment.

In the April incident, the officers said twenty armored vehicles had been grounded.

This has prompted Kenya to seek agreements with the neighbouring DR for the evacuation of the injured personnel.

Some of those injured have in the past been evacuated through the DR but Kenya wants to make the process more formal.

The Haiti mission, which is in its second year now has received support from the United Nations and the United States of America.

The troops in Haiti are facing resistance from the criminal gangs in control of major areas.

More personnel are expected to be dispatched to the Caribbean nation in the coming days.

In his Washington D.C visit Mudavadi held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who reaffirmed U.S. support for Kenya’s leadership in the Haiti MSS and other initiatives to support regional stability and democratic governance.

Kenya plans to post the first consular general to Haiti next month. Former Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Noor Gabow is set to report to Port-au-Prince and will also serve other regional countries.