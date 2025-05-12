Lebanese man accused of money laundering in Kenya denied bail, to be extradited to US

A Nairobi High Court declined to grant bail to a Lebanese national pending his extradition to the United States of America, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) opposed the application.

Antoine Kassiss, suspected of involvement in narcoterrorism and money laundering, had filed an application in court seeking to be released on bail.

The prosecution, through prosecutors Vincent Monda and Victor Owiti, opposed the application.

The United States, through an official extradition request to the Republic of Kenya, is seeking the arrest and extradition of Antoine Kassiss to the U.S. to face charges of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism and money laundering.

The DPP filed Miscellaneous Application No. E1025 of 2025 on March 18, 2025, before Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi, who granted the extradition order despite opposition.

During the hearing of the application, Kassiss consented to be repatriated to the United States.

However, he moved to the high court with a request to be released on bond pending extradition.

Justice Alexander Muteti declined the request and directed that the extradition order be enforced.

Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi, sitting at the Milimani Law Courts, had earlier ruled that the application by Kenyan authorities to extradite the suspect to the United States met the legal requirements under the Extradition Act.

The court ordered Kassiss’s extradition to the U.S., where he will face charges related to narcoterrorism and money laundering.

The suspect was apprehended in Nairobi pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. court.

The DPP on Monday informed the court that the suspect will be extradited to the United States on May 21, 2025.