Dylan Strome Siblings: All About Ryan and Matthew Strome

Dylan Strome, born on March 7, 1997, is a Canadian professional ice hockey center playing for the Washington Capitals in the NHL.

He had an impressive early career, including playing for the Toronto Marlboros and winning the OHL scoring title with the Erie Otters in 2014-15.

Strome was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes as the 3rd overall pick in 2015 and was later traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018.

He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2022 and secured a five-year contract extension in 2023.

During the 2023-24 season, Strome achieved career highs in both goals (27) and total points (67).

In NHL 25, Strome has an overall rating of 86, with notable attributes such as Puck Handling (90) and Passing (89).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dylan’s family has strong ties to ice hockey, as both of his brothers, Ryan and Matthew Strome, are also hockey players.

Ryan, the eldest of the three, serves as an alternate captain for the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL. Matthew, the youngest brother, currently plays for the Hershey Bears in the AHL.

The Strome brothers spent much of their childhood playing hockey together, whether it was on the road or with mini-sticks.

Also Read: Seth Halvorsen Siblings: Getting to Know Mariah and Ainsley

Career

Strome began his hockey journey with the Toronto Marlboros, earning the GTHL Player of the Year title after scoring 65 goals and 143 points in a single season.

He then transitioned to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), excelling with the Erie Otters and winning the league scoring title in 2014-15.

After a brief period with the Arizona Coyotes, Strome joined the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, where he had a career-high of 22 goals.

Subsequently, he signed with the Washington Capitals in 2022, leading to a five-year contract extension in 2023. In the 2023-24 season, he set new career highs in goals (27) and total points (67).

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strome has only played in the playoffs once in his eight NHL seasons, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020.

With the Capitals, Strome is playing a key role, contributing significantly to the team’s push for a playoff spot.

Known for his playmaking skills and vision, Strome’s career highlights include his debut season with Chicago and his consistent offensive contributions.

Accolades

Strome’s hockey career has been marked by several significant accolades.

In his minor midget years, he distinguished himself by being named the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) Player of the Year for the 2012–13 season.

His time with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was particularly fruitful, as he clinched the 2015 OHL scoring title with an impressive 129 points.

This achievement also earned him the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, recognizing him as the OHL’s top scorer.

Furthermore, he received the William Hanley Trophy, an honor bestowed upon him for his exemplary sportsmanship.