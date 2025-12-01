EACC arrests three Labour ministry officials at JKIA for alleged bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested three Ministry of Labour officials stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting money from agents facilitating the travel of migrant workers to the Middle East.

According to the Commission, the arrests on November 30, 2025, followed a report indicating that some Labour officials at the airport routinely solicited bribes before clearing migrant workers for departure.

An inquiry was launched, and surveillance confirmed that agents were paying approximately Sh500 per worker to secure clearance.

During an operation conducted in collaboration with an agent who had 78 migrant workers scheduled to travel, the three officials allegedly demanded and received Sh34,000.

EACC officers moved in immediately, arresting the suspects and recovering the money.

The officials were identified as Benson Ouma Okello, Esther Njoki Gakuru, and Denis Marias.

They were escorted to Integrity Centre for processing and recording statements. Each is expected to be released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 as investigations continue.

EACC reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling bribery networks at public service points, noting that corruption undermines service delivery and erodes public trust.

It comes in the wake of increased immigration of Kenyans especially to Russia where they have joined the war against Ukraine.