The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has questioned the effectiveness of integrity vetting in Kenya’s electoral process, revealing that all 87 individuals it flagged over unresolved integrity concerns ahead of the 2017 General Election were cleared to contest.

EACC Commissioner Col. (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba said the commission had submitted the names to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), but all the individuals were ultimately allowed to participate in the elections.

Speaking during a workshop for media practitioners on integrity in leadership and elections, Mshimba said some of those flagged in 2017 were subsequently arrested, charged and convicted of corruption-related offences, while others were removed from office through impeachment proceedings over violations relating to Chapter Six of the Constitution.

He said the cases had contributed to the misuse of public resources, mismanagement of public offices and lost opportunities, raising questions about the effectiveness of integrity safeguards during the electoral process.

Mshimba also disclosed that in the 2022 General Election, EACC submitted the integrity records of 241 individuals for consideration, but only five were disqualified.

The commissioner questioned whether institutions and the country were doing enough to ensure integrity was given adequate consideration when electing leaders, arguing that the constitutional requirements on leadership and integrity should not be treated as mere formalities.

EACC calls for broader interpretation of integrity

Mshimba said integrity should not be limited to whether an aspirant had been arrested, charged or convicted of a criminal offence, arguing that the constitutional threshold extends to character, honesty, accountability and respect for the law.

He cited Articles 99, 180 and 193 of the Constitution, which outline requirements for persons seeking elective positions, saying candidates could fall short of moral and ethical standards even without criminal convictions.

He maintained that suitability for public office must be assessed more broadly in line with the constitutional principles of leadership and integrity.

EACC has a constitutional and statutory mandate to enforce Chapter Six and investigate the conduct of persons seeking public office before making recommendations to institutions responsible for determining their suitability.

Political parties, IEBC urged to take responsibility

The commissioner called on political parties to ensure candidates presented during nominations meet constitutional standards on leadership, integrity and ethics.

He also urged IEBC to work closely with investigative and oversight agencies and consider credible information relating to the suitability of individuals seeking elective positions in accordance with the law.

Mshimba said EACC, other investigative agencies and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) had a shared responsibility in addressing corruption, electoral offences, violence and conduct that threatens national cohesion.

He called for stronger coordination, information-sharing and consistent enforcement of the law ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

EACC warns against using youth to fuel election violence

Mshimba expressed concern over attempts to mobilise young people to disrupt public gatherings, intimidate political opponents and undermine the electoral process.

He linked the youth-led protests of 2024 and 2025 to concerns over taxation, corruption and alleged accumulation of wealth by leaders through the misuse of public resources, saying the demonstrations reflected growing awareness among young people of their rights and their determination to demand accountability.

However, he cautioned politicians against using young people to advance political interests through violence, intimidation and organised gangs.

He warned that those sponsoring or organising violence would be engaging in criminal acts and should be held accountable, noting that young people often bear the consequences through injuries, arrests and loss of life.

The commission, he said, would work with IEBC, NCIC and other investigative agencies to address electoral corruption, violence and other offences within their respective mandates.

Integrity awareness campaign planned

Mshimba announced that EACC would roll out a National Integrity Awareness Campaign targeting various segments of society, with particular focus on young people.

The campaign will seek to educate citizens on constitutional leadership requirements, responsible citizenship, peaceful electoral participation and the importance of electing leaders of integrity.

He urged voters to go beyond preparing to participate in elections and make informed choices based on the integrity and suitability of candidates.

The commissioner also challenged media practitioners to scrutinise the records of political aspirants, give prominence to integrity issues, challenge politicians promoting violence and amplify the voices of young people advocating for peaceful and accountable leadership.

He said the media had a crucial role in shaping public debate on leadership and ensuring the 2027 elections become a defining moment in Kenya’s pursuit of ethical leadership and good governance.