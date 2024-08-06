EACC Hosts US Under Secretary for Democracy Zeya 

Visiting United States Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Hon. Uzra Zeya visited the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Tuesday for talks on war on graft.

She was accompanied by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and other senior officials from the US Embassy in Nairobi.

The US delegation was hosted by EACC Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud accompanied by other senior Commission officials.

The high-level meeting discussed modalities for mutual cooperation and collaboration between US enforcement agencies and the EACC in upscaling the fight against corruption and economic crimes.

Zeya said that the US is keen on elevating the fight against corruption through international anti-corruption frameworks and partnerships.

Mohamud underscored the significance of the existing strong partnerships between the Commission and US law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Mohamud noted that through such partnerships with US enforcement agencies, EACC has benefitted through specialized training on complex financial investigations, and advanced tools and equipment for corruption investigations.

The US visit solidifies the Commission’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with critical international stakeholders noting the transnational nature of economic crimes.

Zeya is in Nairobi for a series of meetings with top government officials on human rights and democracy.