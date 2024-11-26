EACC Probes Illegal Graduation of 200 Students, Sh2.6 Billion Fraud at Jaramogi University

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into Ksh 2.6 Billion fraud at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

Spokesperson Erick Ngumbi said university officials at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University allegedly colluded with consultants and contractors to defraud the university of the said amount of money in the implementation of six capital projects.

He added payments for those projects have already been made despite the projects still being incomplete.

Ngumbi revealed that the anti-graft body has also launched investigations into the recent graduation where it is alleged that some university officials received bribes to facilitate the graduation of over 200 unqualified students.

While stating that corruption and unethical conduct have found their way into the Kenyan universities thereby compromising and threatening the quality and standards of education in the country added that the students instead of sitting for supplementary examinations, bribed their way into the graduation.

Ngumbi disclosed that a search operation has already been conducted in the homesteads of the former Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Gaya Agong’ in Homa Bay, Kisumu and Nairobi and it was noted that he carried all the original documents relating to the six capital projects when he retired.

He stated however that the EACC was able to retrieve all those documents and is using them to finalize those investigations.

He made the remarks when they attended the burial of Mama Joyce Oginde, mother to the EACC chairperson Bishop David Oginde in Ugenya constituency.

He revealed that a total of 18 public universities including Moi University and the University of Nairobi are under investigations for theft of public funds, unethical conduct and academic fraud.

This will see more action soon including possible prosecution of those implicated.

Some of the institutions are now struggling to survive with financial burdens.