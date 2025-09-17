EACC raids senior Garissa County officials’ houses in Sh1.2 billion probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) staged raids on residences and offices of four Garissa County officials in connection with investigations into irregular award of contracts worth Sh1.2 billion.

The team said they were executing search warrants in the September 17, 2025 raid.

Among those targeted was the Head of County Treasury, Abdi Ali Nuriye, Mohamed Daud Korow (Chief Finance Officer), Mohamed Abdi Hassan (Director, Supply Chain Management) and Abdiwahab Omar Guye (Former Director, Procurement)

The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities in the award of contracts worth Sh1.2 billion at the County Government of Garissa, EACC said.

The investigations relate to the tender for the construction of a terminal wing at Garissa Airstrip by the County Government of Garissa, tender for the construction of perimeter wall and pavilion at Garissa Primary School and tender for the provision of medical insurance.

It also related to the tender for the provision of catering services by officials of Garissa County Government and payment of salaries to ghost workers by officials of the Garissa County Government.

“Today’s operation has resulted in the recovery of critical evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations,” EACC said.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will guide the appropriate course of action, which may include the prosecution of any individuals found culpable, the forfeiture of unexplained assets, and the confiscation of proceeds linked to corruption.

Governor Nathif Jama Adan Jama was two weeks ago grilled by the commission following summons to record a statement over an ongoing investigation into alleged mismanagement of Sh1.2 billion.

The Governor is under probe for alleged involvement in among others Irregular recruitment of staff and payment of Sh700 million in salaries to ghost workers and conflict of interest in the award of contracts worth Sh265 million to Takaful Insurance of Africa Ltd and Tina Gardens Hotel, firms linked to him.

He was also grilled over irregular award of tender for the construction of a pavilion and masonry perimeter fence at Garissa Primary to Jubalink Logistics and Transport Company at a cost of Sh188 million.

Further, he was questioned over irregular award of tender for the construction of a terminal wing at Garissa Airstrip to Remera Investments Limited at Sh110 million

He denied any wrongdoing.

He left the commission offices at Integrity Center later on.

Jama refused to comment on the claims.

The anti-graft agency summoned Jama to record a statement in relation to investigations touching on the management of public funds and staff recruitment at the county.