EACC recovers Sh207.7 million in unexplained assets from former Trans Nzoia County accountant

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secured a court order for the forfeiture of assets worth Sh207.7 million belonging to a former government accountant who failed to explain how he acquired the wealth.

The assets, valued at Sh207,741,928, belong to Andrew Biketi Musuya, a former accountant at the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation and the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

In a judgment delivered on October 8, 2026, Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court Judge Rose Ougo ruled that Musuya had failed to satisfactorily explain the disproportion between his accumulated wealth and his known legitimate sources of income.

The forfeited assets include properties in Mombasa and Bungoma valued at Sh150.2 million, cumulative bank and M-Pesa deposits amounting to Sh53.5 million, and two motor vehicles worth Sh4 million.

The properties comprise two five-storey apartment blocks in Mtwapa, Mombasa County, a five-bedroom townhouse in the same area, and seven undeveloped parcels of land in Mombasa and Bungoma counties.

According to EACC investigations, Musuya accumulated assets worth Sh289.9 million between January 1, 2013, and October 31, 2018.

The wealth comprised bank and M-Pesa deposits totalling Sh53.5 million, landed properties valued at Sh226.8 million, and motor vehicles worth Sh9.6 million.

The commission subsequently moved to court under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, seeking to recover Sh284.1 million in assets it considered disproportionate to Musuya’s known legitimate sources of income.

The court found that Musuya had failed to satisfactorily account for the source of Sh207.7 million and ordered the assets to be forfeited to the government.

The forfeiture forms part of EACC’s efforts to recover unexplained wealth and safeguard public resources from suspected corruption and abuse of public office.

In a statement, EACC spokesperson Stephen K. Karuga reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans.