EACC to audit operational systems of police to tame corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Monday launched an audit of the systems, policies, procedures and practices of work of National Police Service (NPS) to tame corruption.

The objective of the system audit exercise is to identify and address systemic weaknesses and loopholes that encourage corruption in Kenya’s police operations.

Upon completion of the process, EACC will submit a comprehensive report of the findings and reform recommendations to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

Commission CEO Abdi Mohamud said if fully implemented, the recommendations, will serve as a catalyst to accelerate realization of the National Police Service Vision of “A World Class Police Service ”.

“At the end of this exercise, the Commission, will prepare and share, a report of its findings and recommendations with the leadership and command of the National Police Service.”

Mohamud called on the Service Commanders and all ranks within the National Police Service, to commit their unqualified support for a successful implementation of this noble exercise.

The event, which brought together top leadership from both EACC and NPS, at Embakasi Police Campus was officiated by EACC Chairperson David Oginde and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

The commission said NPS has consistently ranked at the top of the list of the most corrupt institutions in surveys conducted over the years hence the move.

“The Commission has also received and investigated numerous reports relating to bribery and other forms of corruption in the Service.”

“Given the important role that the police plays in the security of the Country, which is crucial to the realization of the social-economic objectives outlined in the Constitution of Kenya and other development blue prints, it is imperative that the Commission assists the leadership of the National Police Service to proactively address the problem of corruption in order for the NPS to effectively deliver on its mandate,” Mohamud said.

The team will examine, identify and profile areas in the systems, policies, procedures, and practices of the police that may be susceptible to corruption and assess compliance to the policies, laws and regulations and industry standards.

It will also provide appropriate advice on how to address the identified weaknesses in order to eradicate corruption and enhance service delivery in NPS and provide technical support and guide in implementation of recommendations through facilitating the development of a risk mitigation plan with specific strategies, activities and programmes.

The audit will cover the core functions and support services as implemented through the police reforms, administration, planning and finance, Supply Chain Management, Human Capital Development and Corporate Communications.

Others are Legal Services Directorate,Operations of the Kenya Police Service, Operations of the Administration Police Service, Operations of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Operations of the Internal Affairs Unit and Staff Training Colleges.

The exercise is expected to be conducted between February 11 2025 and July 25 2025.

“The Commission will thereafter work with the leadership of the NPS to ensure that the report is successfully implemented and any emerging challenges are addressed.”

Kanja welcomed the move and said it will help the service move forward.