EACC to audit PSC internal systems in agreement

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) formally launched a review of its internal systems, policies, and practices.

This is aimed at enhancing transparency, operational effectiveness, and institutional integrity.

The initiative, launched at PSC headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, August 1, 2025, is part of the Commission’s broader reform agenda to promote a values-driven, citizen-focused public service.

PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri emphasized that the initiative is entirely proactive and voluntary, grounded in the Commission’s commitment to continuous improvement.

“We invited EACC to carry out an independent review to help us refine our systems, enhance service delivery, and reinforce our internal governance structures,” he said.

“This is about raising the standard of service delivery because we believe in excellence.”

Muchiri noted that PSC has already taken important steps to institutionalize integrity, including establishing reporting channels for corruption, installing prevention suggestion boxes, and adopting findings from an internal corruption risk survey.

On her part, EACC Vice Chairperson Dr. Monica Muiru lauded PSC’s leadership, calling the initiative a model for inter-agency cooperation in strengthening public institutions.

“This review supports our preventive mandate and aligns with the national public service reform agenda,” she said.

“It is a testament to the Commission’s commitment to good governance and public accountability.”

Dr. Muiru stressed that corruption, even in subtle forms, can severely weaken public institutions and erode trust.

The systems review, she noted, will help identify gaps, improve institutional frameworks, and support the delivery of quality services to citizens.

PSC has pledged full cooperation throughout the process, with internal teams and logistics already aligned to support the review.

This initiative is complemented by other recent PSC actions, including issuing a directive for the proper structuring and governance of state corporations, promoting the recognition of internal audit functions to enhance oversight, and conducting staff sensitization on ethics and constitutional values of public service.

“This process reflects our belief that good governance begins with introspection,” concluded Muchiri.

“We are setting an example for public institutions to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability.”

The outcomes of the review will inform future reforms and institutional strengthening efforts within the Public Service Commission.

Rhino horns turned radioactive to fight poachers in South Africa

South African scientists have launched an anti-poaching campaign in which rhino’s horns will be injected with a radioactive material.

The group, from the University of the Witwatersrand, said the process is harmless to rhinos but will allow customs officers to detect smuggled horns as they’re transported across the world.

South Africa has the largest rhino population in the world, and hundreds of the animals are poached there every year.

The university’s venture, called the Rhisotope Project, was launched on Friday after six years of research and testing.

“Our goal is to deploy the Rhisotope technology at scale to help protect one of Africa’s most iconic and threatened species,” said Jessica Babich, head of the Rhisotope Project.

“By doing so, we safeguard not just rhinos but a vital part of our natural heritage.”

Tests conducted in the pilot study, which involved 20 rhinos, confirmed that the radioactive material was not harmful to the animals.

“We have demonstrated, beyond scientific doubt, that the process is completely safe for the animal and effective in making the horn detectable through international customs nuclear security systems,” said James Larkin a professor at Wits University who is also part of the project.

The Wits University researchers, who collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency, found horns could even be detected inside full 40-foot (six-metre) shipping containers.

Each year since 2021, more than 400 rhinos have been poached in South Africa, says conservation charity Save the Rhino.

The horns of African rhinos are often exported to Asian markets were they are used in traditional medicine and also seen as a status symbol.

White rhinos are considered threatened, while black rhinos are critically endangered.

By BBC News