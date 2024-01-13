EACC Wants Senior Roads Official Ousted for Allegedly Forging Academic Certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants the removal of a senior engineer at the Ministry of Roads over alleged forgery of academic certificates.

The commission said Kenneth Kamumbu Mugo forged a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering purported to be issued by the University of Nairobi in 2006 to secure employment.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi revealed the scheme aying Mugo used the fake degree to secure employment as the Director of Roads and Transport at Kiambu County government, and later Superintendent Engineer of Roads in the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

He said as a result, Mugo enrolled for a Post-Graduate Certificate, a Master’s degree and a Doctorate, all from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“It was established that using the fake degree in Civil Engineering, ‘Eng.’ Kenneth Mugo enrolled for a Post-Graduate Certificate in Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Audit awarded by JKUAT in 2009, a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Legislation and Management awarded in 2012 and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Environmental Technology, all at JKUAT,” said Ngumbi.

The commission wants the ministry to suspend Mugo pending the hearing and determination of the case which is currently in court.

EACC was probing the case since 2017, resulting in the suspect being arrested and charged last month pursuant to Section 62(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

He was released on Sh500,000 cash bail and forced to deposit his passport with the court after he pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him.

“He was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ouko of the Kiambu Anti-Corruption Court. The matter is coming up for pre-trial on 15th January 2024,” EACC stated.

The anti-graft agency also noted that following Mugo’s arraignment, JKUAT has since withdrawn the Master and Postgraduate Certificates awarded to him and discontinued him from the PhD studies.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had charged Mugo with offences of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Mugo’s case comes even as the commission has raised concerns over rising cases of fake academic certificates.

Currently, EACC says it is probing 153 related cases, further urging academic institutions and employers to be vigilant in the verification of students’ documents and recruitment of staff.