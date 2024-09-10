Eboni K. Williams, a prominent American lawyer and television host, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her career spans various fields, from legal counsel to media, where she has made significant strides as a TV personality on shows like State of the Culture and Fox News Specialists. In 2020, Eboni became widely recognized after being cast in The Real Housewives of New York City for its thirteenth season, making her the first Black woman to join the show.

Eboni K. Williams Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth September 9, 1983 Place of Birth Charlotte, North Carolina Nationality American Profession Lawyer and Television Host

Early Life

Eboni Kiuhnna Williams was born on September 9, 1983, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was raised by her single mother, a bus driver. Williams credits her mother with instilling in her a strong work ethic and determination to succeed. After high school, she pursued higher education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and African American Studies. Eboni continued her academic journey at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, obtaining her J.D. degree. During her law studies, she clerked for both the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, gaining early exposure to legal work in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Legal Career

Eboni’s legal career began in 2008, focusing on family law and civil litigation. She later became a public defender before transitioning back into private practice in 2010, representing clients in cases involving homicide, rape, drug offenses, and other federal crimes. Despite her success in the legal field, Eboni felt drawn to a career in media, where she could blend her legal expertise with journalism.

Career in Media

Eboni’s first significant media role came in 2014 when she was hired by CBS News as a correspondent, covering a range of topics but specializing in legal issues. Her time at CBS was brief, as she soon moved to Fox News in 2015 as an anchor and legal and political analyst. During her time at Fox, she appeared on popular shows such as The O’Reilly Factor and Hannity, often providing legal analysis on various issues. In 2017, Williams made history as the first Black woman to co-host a prime-time cable news show, Fox News Specialists, alongside Eric Boling and Kat Timpf. However, after facing challenges and internal network controversies, the show was canceled later that year, and Eboni left Fox News in 2018.

Also Read: Clay Matthews Net Worth

After leaving Fox, Eboni continued her media career with Revolt TV’s State of the Culture in 2019, where she served as both host and executive producer. In 2020, she launched her podcast, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, offering legal perspectives on current news headlines.

The Real Housewives of New York City and Beyond

In 2020, Eboni made her reality TV debut as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. She joined the show for its thirteenth season, becoming the first Black cast member in its history. However, her experience on the show was marred by racial tensions, which eventually led to her departure by the fourteenth season. Eboni has since been vocal about the racism she encountered on set and her efforts to address it with the show’s production team.

Eboni’s media presence continued to grow in 2021, when she guest-hosted The View. In 2022, she began hosting Dark Nights in the City on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, providing legal analysis of notorious New York City crimes. The same year, she also became the host of The Grio, a show focused on news impacting Black audiences globally.

Personal Life

In her personal life, Eboni K. Williams dated financial professional Steven Glenn for four years. Their relationship ended during the COVID-19 pandemic after they chose to quarantine separately, with Glenn in New Jersey and Eboni in New York City. After six months apart, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

Eboni K. Williams Net Worth

Eboni K. Williams net worth is $2 million.