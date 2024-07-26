What Was Tony Dow’s Net Worth When He Died?

Tony Dow, an American actor, director, and sculptor, had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Dow was best known for his iconic role as Wally Cleaver on the classic television sitcom “Leave it to Beaver,” which aired from 1957 to 1963. Beyond acting, he had a notable career as a director and a sculptor, further enhancing his legacy in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Tony Lee Dow was born on April 13, 1945, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. His father, John, was a designer and general contractor, while his mother, Muriel, was a stunt woman in early Western films and a movie double for actress Clara Bow. Dow trained as a swimmer in his youth and became a Junior Olympics diving champion.

“Leave it to Beaver”

In the late 1950s, Dow attended a casting call for the sitcom “Leave it to Beaver” and, despite his lack of acting experience, won the role of Wally Cleaver, the eldest son of June and Ward Cleaver, played by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont, respectively. He starred alongside Jerry Mathers, who played his younger brother, Beaver Cleaver. The show was a massive hit and ran for 234 episodes until 1963, concluding with Beaver about to enter high school and Wally preparing for college.

Further Television Career

After “Leave it to Beaver,” Dow appeared in numerous television shows, including “The Eleventh Hour,” “Dr. Kildare,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and “My Three Sons.” He had recurring roles on “Mr. Novak” and starred in the teen soap opera “Never Too Young” on ABC. After serving three years in the National Guard, Dow returned to acting in the 1970s, guest-starring in shows like “Adam-12,” “Love, American Style,” “The Mod Squad,” and “Emergency!” He also appeared in the television film “Death Scream” and reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in the reunion film “Still the Beaver” and the series “The New Leave it to Beaver,” which aired until 1989.

Directing Career

Dow began his directing career with an episode of “The New Lassie” in 1989. He went on to direct episodes of sitcoms like “Get a Life,” “Harry and the Hendersons,” and “Coach.” In the mid-to-late 1990s, he directed several episodes of the science fiction series “Babylon 5” and worked as a visual effects supervisor. He also directed an episode of “Star Trek: Deep Space 9.”

Film Career

Dow appeared in a few films, including a memorable cameo in the 1977 sketch comedy “The Kentucky Fried Movie,” where he reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in a courtroom parody.

He had a small part in the 1987 comedy “Back to the Beach” and made a cameo in the 2003 film “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” which featured several former child actors lampooning their careers.

Other Career Pursuits

Outside of television and film, Dow had various professional endeavors. He worked in the construction industry and studied journalism in the 1970s. Later, he became a sculptor, creating abstract bronze sculptures using the lost-wax casting process. One of his pieces was displayed by his “Leave it to Beaver” co-star Barbara Billingsley in her garden. In 2008, Dow was selected as one of three sculptors to showcase their work in the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts exhibition at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

Personal Life and Mental Health

Dow was married to Lauren Shulkind from 1980 until his death in July 2022. In the 1990s, he publicly discussed his struggles with clinical depression and produced self-help videos about his experiences, including “Beating the Blues.”

Tony Dow Cause of Death

Tony Dow passed away on July 27, 2022, at the age of 77. In the days leading up to his death, a premature announcement of his passing was mistakenly made by his official Facebook fan page, which received incorrect information.

